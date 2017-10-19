Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has personally interviewed candidates for US attorney positions in New York and Washington, an unusual action for a president, people familiar with the meetings said Wednesday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal first made the claim during the Senate judiciary committee hearing Wednesday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying Trump had interviewed "a number of United States attorney positions around the country."

"To my knowledge no President previously has ever interviewed the chief federal prosecutor in any United States attorney district. I consider it quite unusual," the Connecticut Democrat said.

CNN previously reported that Trump's nominee to head the US attorney office in Washington, Jessie Liu, met with the President before being nominated.

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney in Manhattan, added later Wednesday that Trump also held interviews with candidates for US attorney offices overseeing Manhattan and Brooklyn.

