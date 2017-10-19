Story highlights Sen. Thad Cochran has faced questions about his health due to medical issues

Asked if he's fit for office, he responded, "I think so. I'm a candidate for re-election."

(CNN) Sen. Thad Cochran, the 79-year-old Mississippi Republican, said Thursday he is doing fine and plans to run again in 2020 despite nagging health problems that have kept him away from the Senate in recent weeks and questions about his mental fitness in recent years.

Cochran spoke briefly off-camera to reporters as he entered the Capitol Thursday for votes. He looked frail, pale, moved slowly and was soft-spoken.

Asked directly if he is fit enough -- physically and mentally -- to remain in the Senate and as chairman of the powerful appropriations committee, a demanding job overseeing and approving all federal spending, Cochran said he thinks he is.

"It's up for the people to decide," he responded. "I think I am."

As Cochran walked into the Capitol, he stepped through a metal detector -- something he is not required to do and hasn't been in his nearly 40 years in Congress. He was then guided by several staffers to a "senators only" elevator to go up to the floor.

