Combs was charged with unlawful entry

Washington (CNN) A man dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu attempted to infiltrate the White House Tuesday morning before he was caught by Secret Service officers manning the perimeter, authorities said.

Curtis Combs, 36, of Somerset, Kentucky, jumped a concrete barrier on the outer perimeter of the south grounds of the White House complex and was quickly arrested, according to a police report released Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump was nearby in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building doing radio interviews at the time of the breach.

According to the police report, Combs told officers he was unarmed before climbing the fence and ignoring signs that marked the area as restricted. He ignored multiple commands to stop climbing.

Before scaling the fence, Combs dropped a backpack which was investigated by bomb technicians before eventually getting cleared by police. Combs was not known to law enforcement, court documents say.

