Story highlights
- Pat Tiberi will leave to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable
- He joins a list of Republicans not seeking reelection
Washington (CNN)A senior Republican congressman will not seek re-election for his seat in the 12th District of Ohio, he announced Thursday in a statement.
Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi said he plans to leave Congress to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable.
"While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018," he said in the statement. "I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family."
Tiberi served as a lawmaker in Ohio's reliably Republican 12th district for 17 years.
He joins a growing list of Republicans not seeking a re-election, including Reps. John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee, Dave Reichert of Washington, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan.
Tiberi is a member on the House Committee on Ways and Means.