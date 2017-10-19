Story highlights Pat Tiberi will leave to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable

He joins a list of Republicans not seeking reelection

Washington (CNN) A senior Republican congressman will not seek re-election for his seat in the 12th District of Ohio, he announced Thursday in a statement.

Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi said he plans to leave Congress to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable.

STATEMENT: It has been the most remarkable honor of my life to serve the people of #OH12. https://t.co/RUD4uQRqVv — Rep. Pat Tiberi (@PatTiberi) October 19, 2017

"While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018," he said in the statement. "I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family."

Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, walks to the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Tiberi served as a lawmaker in Ohio's reliably Republican 12th district for 17 years.

He joins a growing list of Republicans not seeking a re-election, including Reps. John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee, Dave Reichert of Washington, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan.

Read More