Breaking News

Senior Republican congressman will not seek re-election

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 10:44 AM ET, Thu October 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cruz makes Larry David joke to Sanders at debate
Cruz makes Larry David joke to Sanders at debate

    JUST WATCHED

    Cruz makes Larry David joke to Sanders at debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cruz makes Larry David joke to Sanders at debate 00:47

Story highlights

  • Pat Tiberi will leave to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable
  • He joins a list of Republicans not seeking reelection

Washington (CNN)A senior Republican congressman will not seek re-election for his seat in the 12th District of Ohio, he announced Thursday in a statement.

Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi said he plans to leave Congress to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable.
"While I have not yet determined a final resignation date, I will be leaving Congress by January 31, 2018," he said in the statement. "I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family."
    Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, walks to the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
    Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, walks to the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
    Tiberi served as a lawmaker in Ohio's reliably Republican 12th district for 17 years.
    He joins a growing list of Republicans not seeking a re-election, including Reps. John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee, Dave Reichert of Washington, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan.
    Read More
    Tiberi is a member on the House Committee on Ways and Means.