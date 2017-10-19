Senators to introduce bill for new online political ad disclosures

Story highlights New legislation comes from congressional investigations into Russia election meddling

(CNN) A bipartisan trio of senators is unveiling legislation Thursday that would place new disclosure requirements on political advertisements in an effort to combat the kind of election meddling that Russia engaged in during the 2016 election campaign.

The bill from Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota would require the same disclosure for online political ads that is currently in place on ads that appear on television and the radio.

Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, has joined their effort and is co-sponsoring the bill, giving it a bipartisan boost in the Republican-controlled Congress.

"The mere fact that we need to update our laws to match the technology is enough, beyond which we're getting ads purchased in rubles, so that puts it over the edge," Klobuchar said.

The legislation is an outgrowth of the congressional investigations into Russia's election meddling, which has taken a major interest in Russia's use of social media platforms. Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, one of three panels looking into Russian activity tied to the election.

