Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama is heading back into the political fray Thursday for rallies where he'll try to turn black voters out for the Democratic candidates in two closely watched governor's races.

The former President's words will be closely watched for contrasts with President Donald Trump, who has actively taken steps to attack his legacy in recent weeks, including on Iran, immigration and health care.

Obama's rebukes of Trump so far have only been implicit, or delivered anonymously by former aides. He has yet to forcefully or publicly challenge his successor, preferring to stay above the partisan fray even as the Democratic Party is fueled by an eagerness to fight Trump at every opportunity.

Obama will campaign in Newark, New Jersey, with Phil Murphy on Thursday afternoon. Then he'll hold a night rally in Richmond, Virginia, with Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

The events -- designed to galvanize black voters who Democrats worry are disengaged this year -- mark Obama's first appearance on the campaign trail since he left office.

