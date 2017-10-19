Breaking News

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump will take the stage and make remarks Thursday night at the guest of honor at the Kuwait-America Foundation's gala dinner.

She will make remarks and be honored by the foundation "for her dedication to causes affecting women and children in the US and abroad," per East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham. President Donald Trump will accompany the first lady to the dinner, which is held at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait.
"As an American woman with an international background, she is an inspiration to women and girls worldwide. She is honored by the recognition, but more importantly considers this as an opportunity to continue to shine a light on the fact that it is often children who bear the harshest burdens of cruelty and injustice," Grisham said in a statement.
    Melania Trump to donate her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian
    Thursday's glitzy dinner is closed to press and no readout of the first lady's speech is expected. The annual dinner is hosted by the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, and his wife, Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah, a former journalist and prominent Washington socialite.
    The Kuwait-America Foundation is a charitable organization with the core mission "to express gratitude for American sacrifice during the Gulf War, and to strengthen ties between the peoples of the United States and Kuwait," per its website. A spokesperson for the foundation did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
    This year's dinner benefits UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which protects and assists refugees around the world. Representatives from UNHCR are attending the dinner as invited guests of the Kuwait-America Foundation.
    A spokesperson for UNHCR told CNN the organization is grateful to receive the donation, but specific details about the amount and whether it's designated for particular UNHCR outreach efforts have not yet been announced.
    While it's not unusual for high-profile guests to attend and speak at the gala dinner, it's still rare for the first lady to speak, and the Trumps have not thus far been active on the Washington social circuit, with the exception of appearances at the Ford's Theater Annual Gala and the June wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
    Then-Secretary of State John Kerry was the keynote speaker at last year's Kuwait-America Foundation gala dinner, also benefitting UNHCR. Then-CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus was the guest of honor in 2012 alongside actress Nicole Kidman. Petraeus told a story about being mistaken for Ben Affleck at the bank.
    Other guests of honor over the years have included political and celebrity figures such as former President Bill Clinton, Michael Bolton, and Affleck in 2011, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2009, President George W. Bush in 2008, and then-first lady Laura Bush, Michael Douglas, and then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2006.
    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20.
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. See more photos from the President's first foreign trip
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    The first lady has previously spoken about challenges facing women and children domestically and abroad, delivering remarks on the topic at a luncheon at the US Mission to the UN last month in New York, and earlier this year at an event at the State Department.
    While Trump has not yet formally unveiled her platform as first lady, these issues have been front and center in recent months, and she signaled priorities in her recent speech.
    "Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us -- our children -- who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies," Trump said during her luncheon speech in New York. "Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country. And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people."
    She has also identified the devastating opioid epidemic as an area of interest for her forthcoming initiatives.