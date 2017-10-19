Story highlights First lady Melania Trump is the guest of honor at a gala dinner Thursday

She will give remarks

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump will take the stage and make remarks Thursday night at the guest of honor at the Kuwait-America Foundation's gala dinner.

She will make remarks and be honored by the foundation "for her dedication to causes affecting women and children in the US and abroad," per East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham. President Donald Trump will accompany the first lady to the dinner, which is held at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait.

"As an American woman with an international background, she is an inspiration to women and girls worldwide. She is honored by the recognition, but more importantly considers this as an opportunity to continue to shine a light on the fact that it is often children who bear the harshest burdens of cruelty and injustice," Grisham said in a statement.

Thursday's glitzy dinner is closed to press and no readout of the first lady's speech is expected. The annual dinner is hosted by the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, and his wife, Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah, a former journalist and prominent Washington socialite.

The Kuwait-America Foundation is a charitable organization with the core mission "to express gratitude for American sacrifice during the Gulf War, and to strengthen ties between the peoples of the United States and Kuwait," per its website . A spokesperson for the foundation did not respond to CNN's request for comment.