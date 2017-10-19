(CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly on Thursday leveled fierce criticism against Rep. Frederica Wilson after the Democratic congresswoman publicly criticized President Donald Trump's call with the widow of a fallen soldier.

But that's not all Kelly reproached Wilson for during stunning remarks in the White House briefing room on Thursday.

Kelly also used his turn at the podium to criticize Wilson for allegedly taking credit for funding she helped obtain for an FBI field office during a 2015 ceremony dedicating a new building in Miramar, Florida to two FBI agents who were killed during a gunfight with drug traffickers.

"There were family members there," Kelly, who attended the ceremony in his capacity as Marine Corps general and head of US Southern Command, said Thursday. "Some of the children that were there were only 3 or 4 years old when their dads were killed on that street in Miami-Dade. Three of the men that survived the fight were there and gave a rendition of how brave those men were and how they gave their lives."

Kelly went on to describe being "stunned" by Wilson's public comments at the ceremony dedicating the building.

