Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly, in an extraordinary and at times emotional statement Thursday, said he advised President Donald Trump on what to say before he called the families of the four fallen soldiers who died during an ambush in Niger.

Kelly said from the White House briefing room that he advised Trump to offer similar words that Gen. Joseph Dunford offered to Kelly when his son was killed in Afghanistan.

"He was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that 1%. He knew what the possibilities were because we were at war," Kelly said, channeling Dunford's words to him upon the death of Kelly's son. "And when he died he was surrounded by the best men on this earth, his friends. That's what the President tried to say to the four families the other day."

Kelly said he was "stunned" Wednesday when he heard what Rep. Frederica Wilson said about Trump's phone conversation with the widow of a fallen soldier.

The Democratic congresswoman told CNN Tuesday evening that Trump told the widow that her husband "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

