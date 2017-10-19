A Gold Star mother's anguish: 'I just want people to remember my son'

Story highlights Sheila Murphy: "The worst thing I ever have been called is a Gold Star mom"

Murphy says her family didn't receive a phone call from President Trump

(CNN) Two Gold Star parents stepped forward Thursday to share their grief over the loss of their son as controversy has ignited over President Donald Trump's handling of condolences to such families.

Sheila and Calvin Murphy said they had not received a phone call from Trump since their son, Army Spc. Etienne Murphy, 22, died in Syria in May.

"It doesn't matter if I hear from the White House or not. It's not really ... about a call or letter," Sheila Murphy told CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, choking back tears.

"I just want people to remember my son -- Spc. Etienne Murphy -- and all the other Gold Star moms ... all those who are grieving."

The Murphys' remarks came after Trump claimed, without merit, earlier this week that his predecessors hadn't written or called the families of slain US troops, though the tradition of presidents reaching out to service members' relatives is long-established. Trump had been criticized for waiting almost two weeks before mentioning the recent deaths of four US soldiers in an ambush in Niger.

