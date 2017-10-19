Pistons fans cheer Eminem and boo Kid Rock at home opener

Story highlights The two Michigan musicians are among the most politically vocal

Eminem criticized Trump last week in a freestyle rap while Kid Rock has met with Trump in the Oval Office

Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy suggested Eminem's appearance made a "statement"

Washington (CNN) The Detroit Pistons played their opening home game Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena to a crowd that included Eminem and Kid Rock. The two Michigan musicians are among the most politically vocal, although on opposite sides of the spectrum.

Both were shown on the video screen at the game. Fans cheered as Eminem asked the crowd to "make some noise" for the team's first game in its new arena as his song "Lose Yourself" played. When Kid Rock was shown on the screen, however, he was booed, according to the Detroit Free Press

Eminem came out to hype the crowd... seemed to work A post shared by Kenny Flowers (@detgreenthumb) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Unlike the NFL, NBA rules prohibit players from kneeling during the National Anthem, but Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy said Eminem's appearance still sent a message.

"Without making a statement, they were able to make a statement," he said.

Last Thursday, Eminem slammed President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap that aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Eminem called Trump a "racist 94-year-old grandpa" and a "kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust." Trump has not responded.

