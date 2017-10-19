Capitol Hill is making a mess on Wikipedia

Story highlights Someone dropped into the article for "Narcissism," writing "whoever thinks they have a monopoly on this shiz"

Wikipedia has banned Capitol Hill IPs from editing in the past

Washington (CNN) At least one anonymous person with a Capitol Hill internet connection is making near constant edits on Wikipedia, dropping trolling messages into several articles in front of an online audience.

The edits range from inserting random spaces in some articles to adding to the captions on the page for a hamburger chain and dropping in a meme about GOP Sen. Ted Cruz into articles related to the Kennedy assassination.

And it has gotten pretty meta.

The edits came to light thanks to @congressedits , a Twitter bot that generates updates whenever it detects someone from the House or Senate -- members, staff or anyone using an internet connection associated with the Hill -- making an edit to Wikipedia.

The account largely shows what one might expect, someone polishing a member of Congress' page or slanting something political. But mixed in are plenty of moves well outside of the Beltway, from folk music to science fiction, and this week, the account provided updates for some self-referential vandalism on Wikipedia from the House of Representatives, or at least internet connections associated with it.