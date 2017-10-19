CNN poll: Most want focus on making the health care system work

Story highlights 63% say it's unlikely the President and Congress will make progress on health care this year

Most see Obama administration as responsible for the health law's performance

Washington (CNN) With the start of open-enrollment for Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges around the country fast approaching, nearly six in 10 Americans say the Trump administration is doing too little to make sure the nation's health insurance system works the way it should, according a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A similar 60% say that trying to make sure the current health insurance system works should be a higher priority than trying to replace the current system with something else.

A recent plan from Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, and Patty Murray, D-Washington, would restore Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare, providing some stability to markets roiled by President Donald Trump's decision to rescind those subsidy payments earlier this month. But Trump has publicly waffled on whether to back the plan, and at least one Republican in Senate leadership, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, has declared the bill "stalled out."

About four in 10 Americans -- and most Republicans (66%) -- say it should be a higher priority for the Trump administration and Congress to try to replace the current health care system. But most Americans are doubtful that the President and Republican-controlled Congress will be able to make progress on health care reform this year. Overall, just 33% say that's very or somewhat likely, while 63% say it's unlikely. Republicans are more optimistic than others that the government led by their party will make progress, but still, just 49% see it as likely.

There was more optimism about progress on health reform in the first year of Barack Obama's presidency. In September 2009, 50% said it was likely that the President and Congress would make substantial progress toward passing health reform by the end of the year.

Read More