China calls on US to 'abandon its prejudices' after Tillerson rebuke

Story highlights Tillerson sharply criticized Beijing's actions in the South China Sea this week

His comments coincided with a hugely important Chinese political congress

Beijing (CNN) China has called on the US to "abandon its prejudices" after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claimed Beijing was subverting the global order and pursuing predatory economic policies.

"China firmly upholds the international order with the United Nations at its core," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday.

"China is dedicated to developing long-term healthy and stable relations with the United States."

Speaking Wednesday at a forum for US-India ties, Tillerson said Beijing's "provocative actions in the South China Sea directly challenge the international law and norms that the United States and India both stand for."

China has reclaimed a large amount of land in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, turning reefs into military bases in defiance of an international court ruling.