Story highlights The national women's convention will take place in Detroit next week.

The initial news of Sanders being selected as a speaker ignited backlash.

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Thursday he will visit Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Maria, bowing out of his previously scheduled speaking gig at the Women's Convention next week.

"I want to apologize to the organizers of the Women's Convention for not being able to attend your conference next Friday in Detroit," the Vermont lawmaker said in a statement. "Given the emergency situation in Puerto Rico, I will be traveling there to visit with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and other officials to determine the best way forward to deal with the devastation the island is experiencing."

In Puerto Rico, about 1 million Americans remain without running water and 3 million without power, CNN reported Wednesday.

Sanders' announcement comes a week after the Women's Convention received backlash for picking him as a speaker for opening night of the convention.

The three-day event, which will take place in Detroit beginning next Friday, "aims to have participants leave inspired and motivated, with new connections, skills and strategies for working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths, and economic statuses," according to its press release.

