Alexander spoke to Trump twice Wednesday

(CNN) Two senators determined to pass a short-term Obamacare fix are making it clear that they will forge ahead -- with or without President Donald Trump's explicit backing.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, showed no signs Thursday of giving up on a new bipartisan bill that would guarantee the payment of a critical Obamacare subsidy for two years, despite Trump's sharp criticism their proposal just the day before.

The duo is set to add more co-sponsors of their bill in the afternoon in the hopes that garnering broader support from various corners of the Senate could turn around the seemingly tenuous fate of their legislation.

Alexander also revealed that he had spoken -- for the second time in one day -- with Trump Wednesday evening, and that the President had "encouraged the process" that the senator was pursuing.

"He said he looks forward to considering it, and I said, 'If you have suggestions for improving it, that's certainly your prerogative to do,'" Alexander said at a committee hearing Thursday.

