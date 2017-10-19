Story highlights Madeleine Albright questions Trump's preparedness for upcoming trip to Asia

(CNN) Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Thursday that she has yet to see a national security strategy emerge more than nine months into Donald Trump's presidency.

"We do not know what the overall plan of the Trump administration is," Albright said in an interview on CNN's "New Day."

"There is a general disregard of explaining," she said, "not kind of tweeting and having political arguments, but truly trying to explain what the situation is."

The former US chief diplomat expressed concern over the President's preparedness for the upcoming trip, which will include visits to China, Japan and South Korea. She noted that many positions remain unfilled in the State Department.

