What young Obama's letters reveal

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) What can we learn from the letters of a young man?

In the case of nine letters written by President Barack Obama to then-college sweetheart Alexandra McNear, quite a lot. The letters, set to be released by Emory University on Friday, are cerebral, precocious and extremely fluent. They foreshadow the man -- and president -- that Obama would become.

But they also reveal the struggles of a young man who must cope with feelings of isolation, identity, raging hormones and an undercurrent of both hope and melancholy. To McNear, Obama writes of feeling "sunk in that long corridor between old values, actions, modes of thought, and those that I seek, that I'm working towards."

He writes of growing up and finding himself, and how very hard that journey is -- especially when what he wants from life does not quite reconcile with where he has come from.

In a 1983 letter sent from Indonesia, where he is visiting his mother and sister, he writes , "I'm treated with a mixture of puzzlement, deference and scorn because I'm American, my money and my plane ticket back to the U.S. overriding my blackness. I see old dim roads, rickety homes winding back towards the fields, old routes of mine, routes I no longer have access to."

