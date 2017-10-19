Story highlights Jenson Button says there's a "good chance" he will compete in Super GT in 2018

The 2009 F1 world champion retired last year but has "got the racing bug back"

(CNN) Japanese motorsport fans -- get ready to see a lot more of Jenson Button.

The 2009 Formula One world champion has revealed there's a "good chance" of him competing in the Super GT series in 2018.

The 37-year-old retired from F1 last season after 17 seasons in the sport although he did make a one-off appearance at May's Monaco Grand Prix when he stood in for Fernando Alonso who raced at the Indy 500.

But Button says he is now ready to make a full-time return to the track.

"This year has been really good for me because I've been able to reflect on everything and I've really got that love of racing back, I've got that bug," Button told CNN's World Sport.

