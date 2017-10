Fernando Alonso and McLaren 'extend partnership'

Story highlights McLaren and Alonso renew partnership

(CNN) Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for McLaren in 2018, the British team has confirmed.

In a statement published, Thursday, McLaren said it had "extended its relationship" with the Spaniard, who will continue to partner Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Alonso looked on the brink of leaving the team earlier this season after a string of retirements and finishes outside the points -- a continuation of the poor form he experienced in 2015 and 2016.

But a switch from Honda to Renault engines announced last month has seemingly persuaded Alonso that the team can become a competitive force once again.

"It's fantastic to be able to continue my relationship with everybody at McLaren," Alonso said in a statement on McLaren's official website.

