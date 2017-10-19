Fernando Alonso and McLaren 'extend partnership'

(CNN) Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for McLaren in 2018, the British team has confirmed.

In a statement published, Thursday, McLaren said it had "extended its relationship" with the Spaniard, who will continue to partner Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Alonso looked on the brink of leaving the team earlier this season after a string of retirements and finishes outside the points -- a continuation of the poor form he experienced in 2015 and 2016.

"It's fantastic to be able to continue my relationship with everybody at McLaren," Alonso said in a statement on McLaren's official website.

"It was always where my heart was telling me to stay, and I really feel at home here. This is a fantastic team, full of incredible people, with a warmth and friendliness that I've never experienced elsewhere in Formula 1. I'm incredibly happy to be racing here."

"Just as important, McLaren has the technical resource and financial strength to be able to very quickly win races and world championships in F1. Although the last few years have not been easy, we have never forgotten how to win, and I believe we can achieve that again soon.

"The last three years have given us the momentum to plan and build for the future, and I'm looking forward to that journey. I'm excited for our future together -- and I'm already working hard to make it a success."

The Samurai is staying at McLaren. Full story on Fernando extending his relationship with the team: https://t.co/tCRL5Sj0Gd #VamosFernando pic.twitter.com/fyMRweKdLu — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 19, 2017

One of the revered names in modern motorsport, Alonso won his two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and finished runner up three times during a five-year stint with Ferrari from 2010 to 2014.

The return to McLaren in 2015 -- he spent a season partnering Lewis Hamilton in 2007 -- was meant to herald a new beginning for both Alonso and McLaren, who won four consecutive constructors' world titles powered by the Japanese manufacturer from 1988 to 1991.

But the reunion quickly turned sour as Honda's hybrid turbo engine lagged far behind expectations with Alonso managing 11 points in 2015. The following year he scored 54 and in 2017 he has just 10 points from 15 starts.

Andretti: Alonso 'deserves' success

Mario Andretti, who won the 1978 F1 world title, has long been a fan of Alonso, but his admiration has grown after watching how the Spaniard took on the task of racing at the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Andretti is hopeful that Alonso and McLaren can rekindle their respective glory years.

Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso in action at the 2017 British Grand Prix for McLaren. The Spaniard -- a popular figure in Formula One -- has endured a torrid few seasons. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Since rejoining McLaren in 2015, Alonso has had to contend with an under-performing Honda engine. Alonso scored just 11 points in 2015 finishing in 17th place in the drivers' championship. To date he has scored 10 points in 2017. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs It's a far cry from his Renault days when Alonso won the 2005 drivers' championship by a comfortable 21-point margin... Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs ... and backed it up with another world title in 2006 with Renault, denying Michael Schumacher an eighth world title. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Prior to joining McLaren in 2015, Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Despite numerous race wins, a championship victory continued to allude Alonso during his Ferrari days. He finished runner-up three times to Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Out of the running in the 2017 season, Alonso chose to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete at the Indianapolis 500 -- the famous 500-mile Indy Car race in the US. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs The Spaniard, who had never raced on oval circuits was in contention as the 200-lap race reached the closing stages before disaster struck with 21 laps remaining as a engine failure forced him to retire.

Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso is hopeful that McLaren's switch from Honda to Renault for the 2018 season will allow him to compete with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs "I need to see some numbers -- some hopes to touch, not only dreams," the 36-year-old told CNN in July. Hide Caption 10 of 10

"McLaren, that is one brand that has never not been competitive for any period of time so it's time for them to resurge," Andretti told CNN.

"You can see they have the chassis. You could see at Hungary -- they are right there. I hope that Renault is the answer -- that's yet to be seen. In their own mind I'm sure McLaren made the right decision so I hope that they did," he added.

"McLaren deserve it -- they really do. And so does Fernando.

"Fernando is a pure racer and there's no better assessment than that for us, in our world, to call someone a racer.

"There are racing drivers and then then there are racers. He's a pure racer."