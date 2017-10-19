Iran's Ayatollah says Trump is 'foul-mouthed' and 'pretends to be an idiot'

(CNN) In his first comments after Donald Trump said he intended to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, on Wednesday called the US president "foul-mouthed" and someone who "pretends to be an idiot."

"The Europeans must stand up against the US measures ... including the sanctions they anticipate to emerge from Congress," he said.

Of Iran's commitment to upholding the nuclear deal itself, Khamenei said that "so long as the other side has not torn up the JCPOA, we will not tear it up either," he said, referring to the accord which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"However, if they tear up the JCPOA, we will shred it."

'Pretends to be an idiot'

"The US president pretends to be an idiot, but this should not cause us to let our guard down," Khamenei said.

"They want to take back young, faithful and developed Iran to 50 years ago, and of course this is not possible, but due to backwardness, they are incapable of understanding this reality, and for this reason they have made a miscalculation and suffered, and will suffer successive defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation," he said.

Sticking point over ballistic missiles

"Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits on its behavior," she said, adding "this must stop."

In a Security Council session that was meant to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Haley criticized the absence of a ban on ballistic weapon development in the nuclear accord, and said when a "rogue regime starts down the path of ballistic missiles, it tells us we will soon have another North Korea on our hands."

US President Donald Trump and US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speak during a meeting at the United Nations headquarters on September 18, 2017, in New York.

The administration wants to include new sanctions in US law that would snap into place should Iran continue to launch ballistic missiles or refuse to extend restrictions on its uranium enrichment when the deal expires in eight years time.

European powers have said they are open to negotiating separate deals with Iran but do not favor anything that would endanger the original agreement. Iran has warned against any action that could be seen as renegotiating the 2015 deal retroactively.