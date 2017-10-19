City of Los Angeles opens investigation into drugmaker following CNN report

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has launched an investigation into California-based drugmaker Avanir Pharmaceuticals, the subject of a CNN report into its aggressive targeting of nursing home residents with a drug called Nuedexta that may be unnecessary or unsafe for this population.

Feuer confirmed the investigation to CNN, saying that his office is seeking information and tips from the public to help determine whether state or federal laws have been broken in the sale, marketing or prescribing of Nuedexta.

CNN's reporting on Avanir revealed inappropriate and potentially fraudulent use of the medication -- in some cases by doctors who have received tens of thousands of dollars to help promote the drug.

"Those to whom this medication is being administered are as vulnerable as anyone can be. They rely on other people to make decisions for them," Feuer said in an interview. "If there is a possibility they are being administered a medication not because it is in their best interest, but because it is in the financial interest of, say, the drug manufacturer, then it is important for us to intervene."

Because of CNN's findings, Feuer said he will be on the lookout for illegal activity including potential patient privacy violations, kickbacks paid to doctors and off-label marketing, where a drug is improperly hawked for a purpose that hasn't been approved by the federal government.

