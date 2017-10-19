Can't hear? Try a game

(CNN) If you avoid noisy restaurants because you can't hear your spouse or you have to turn your TV up so loud that the neighbors complain, you are not alone. Millions of Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss, and as you age , some loss is inevitable for many.

Hearing aids can help amplify sound, but this doesn't necessarily help you distinguish between words when there's a lot of background noise. So even with hearing aids you may still struggle to hear the details of your friends breakup over the salad course, if the table next to you is yucking it up.

You may joke that your inability to hear the boss has benefits, but hearing problems can hurt your overall health. "Not hearing can lead to social isolation and we know that social situations are a real lifeline to your emotional health," Polley said. "If your social world gets cut off that can lead to a broad spectrum of cognitive decline as you age."

Polley and his team developed their audio game to improve how your brain makes use of those unique signals.

The computer game is a little hard to understand outside a lab, Polley said. He wants to keep some of it secret so they can keep testing it. The game essentially uses a first-person player interface like a "Call of Duty" style action game and the listener will hear a variety of meaningless words, clicks and beeps that change based on a person's finger movement.

It's kind of like how someone would play a musical instrument in a band or orchestra, Polley said. With an instrument, you'd move your finger to get the pitch right and to create a certain note, all while listening to your part, hearing how to fits with the other instruments and suppressing some of the din of the musicians around you.

To see if this audio game worked, Polley enrolled 24 older adults who wore hearing aids. They divided the adults into two groups. One group played their specially designed game. The other played a memory challenge game. Each group spent 3.5 hours per week, playing their respective games for 8 weeks.

At the end of the testing period, the adults who played the specially designed game were correctly able to identify 25% more words in spoken sentences or random digits spoken in high noise environments. The adults in the placebo group, the ones playing the memory games, showed no improvement.

The training wasn't a permanent fix. The scientists tested the groups a few weeks after they stopped playing the game, and both groups had hearing abilities that were at the same level as what they had before they started playing. That means if scientists are able to build an audio game for commercial use, people who use it may need to practice regularly.

"Music is such a jackpot for this kind of training, since it engages your cognition, your sensory motor skills and the reward system of your brain and anything you can do to approximate that is likely to be good for improving your nervous system which never loses the capacity for change," Kraus said.

Kraus said that's often why when tested , even musicians with some hearing loss can distinguish more sounds in conversation than non-musicians with healthy hearing.

Polley thinks the study shows that in the future people with hearing loss may get hearing aids to amplify the sound and they'll also get some form of this brain training to improve their experience in everyday life. Polley said the team hopes to refine their game, but he likes the results so far.

"There are reasons for optimism here for sure," Polley said.