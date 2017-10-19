Photos: CJ Cup Jeju Island's Nine Bridges golf club hosted the first ever PGA Tour event in South Korea between October 19 and 23. Hide Caption 1 of 17

The largest island and smallest province in South Korea, Jeju is a volcanic island 130 kilometers from the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

With a $9.25 million prize purse up for grabs, 32 from the top 50 of the FedExCup standings competed.

But nobody could stop FedExCup winner Justin Thomas winning his fifth PGA title of 2017 and his first of the new season.

The 24-year-old American had to see off another man in hot form -- Australia's Marc Leishman -- sealing the inaugural CJ Cup title after Sunday's second playoff hole.

A number of the South Korea's leading male golfers believe the tournament will have far wider implications for the game in the country.

"It's very special," KJ Choi told CNN. "For my home country to host an official PGA Tour event shows how far Korean golf has come along. I'm confident that this will open doors for many up-and-rising golfers from South Korea to the world stage."

"Korean golf history is not that long but many young generations are starting to play these days," Si-woo Kim told CNN. "The CJ Cup will be a huge role on that trend."

"It's fantastic to be playing in my home country on the PGA Tour," agreed Byeong-hun An. "I was fortunate to play at Nine Bridges last year and I think the venue is first class."

While 15 of the past 29 majors on the LPGA tour have been won by South Korean women, Y. E. Yang is still the only South Korean male to win a major since records began.

For Choi, an amendment to his country's mandatory military service could help South Korean men mount a more consistent challenge for major honors.

"I advise young players to fulfill their military obligation as quickly as possible," Choi told CNN. "This may require a change in national policies, but for sure it will help produce more and more talented players."

Byeong-hun An, the youngest ever winner of the US Amateur tournament, believes it's distance off the tee where he and his compatriots on the PGA Tour have struggled.

"I think men's golf needs a bit more physical ability," he told CNN. "We need to hit the ball farther and with more accuracy because of the long course set up. You see more Korean players are coming through now because they have the distance and good short games too."

One such South Korean player showing signs of promise on the PGA Tour is Whee Kim. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the 2017 CJ Cup -- above established players such as Adam Scott and Jason Day.

"Every aspect has improved so much compared to 20 years ago when I first came to the Tour," said Choi. "Now any one of those young Korean guys on Tour can bump shoulder to shoulder with world-class golfers."