(CNN) A group of Portuguese children whose district was ravaged by deadly forest fires this summer is to sue 47 European nations, accusing them of failing to take action on climate change.

The seven youngsters, aged eight to 18, are taking on the member states of the Council of Europe, who together produce at least 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA

As signatories to the Paris Climate Accord, the countries have agreed to cut their emissions rates, to help prevent global temperatures rising by more than 2˚C.

"Older generations should reduce the consumption of natural resources," says Simão, 11, one of the children in the court case.

The children will ask the European Court of Human Rights to tell the nations to enforce stronger emission-cutting policies, and to stop mining fossil fuel reserves.

Lead counsel Marc Willers QC, from London's Garden Court Chambers, says the legal action is a landmark case. If successful, it would set a historic precedent and be binding across Europe.