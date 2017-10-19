(CNN) Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont threatened Thursday that the region could formally declare independence if the Spanish government does not engage in dialogue.

Puigdemont demanded Spain end its "repression" of Catalan independence leaders, in a letter sent shortly before a Madrid-imposed deadline for the region to drop its independence bid.

The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, is expected to respond shortly.

Rajoy has warned that if the situation is not resolved, Spain could invoke Article 155 of its 1978 constitution. This allows Madrid to impose direct rule on autonomous regions in a crisis but it has never been invoked.