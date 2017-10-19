Spanish PM: 'Act with sanity' as Catalan independence deadline looms

Story highlights Catalonia's President faces deadline to clarify his position on the region's independence

Central government could suspend the region's autonomy; send in civil guard

(CNN) Spain's Prime Minister has called on the Catalan leader to "act with sanity" ahead of a Madrid-imposed Thursday deadline for the region's declaration of independence.

In comments made to the national parliament on Wednesday, Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy said he would not extend the deadline to wait for a clear answer from Catalonia's president, Carles Puigdemont.

"This requirement is firm and it expires in less than 24 hours and if this is not dealt with, Mr Puigdemont will provoke the application of Article 155 (of the constitution)," Rajoy said.

Invoking Article 155 allows the central government to take back control of regions, such as Catalonia and the Basque Country, that were granted sweeping freedoms after the 1975 downfall of the Franco dictatorship -- if they acted beyond the law or threaten the national interest.

Such a step would almost certainly mean officers from the Guardia Civil, the national security force, being deployed once again in the streets of Catalonia, a provocative act that risks sparking violence.

