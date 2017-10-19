Rose McGowan cancels film festival appearance amid Weinstein allegations

(CNN) Rose McGowan has canceled an appearance at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Kansas just 24 hours before she was to be honored with the event's Ad Astra Award.

The festival made the announcement on its site, attributing McGowan's decision to "compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case."

"While we're disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her. We'll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival," Tallgrass Creative Director Lela Meadow-Conner said in a statement. "The whole world is now aware, in large part due to Rose's efforts, about the rampant sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, and so in her honor, we have pulled together a panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn't stop here."

In the past two weeks -- in reports by the New York Times, the New Yorker and on social media -- more than 40 women have accused Weinstein of rape, sexual harassment or assault over a period of nearly three decades, McGowan among them.

Read More