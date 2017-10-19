Story highlights Tarantino apologized for not speaking up about Weinstein's alleged misbehavior.

He's known of at least one allegation against Weinstein since 1995.

Weinstein's studio has distributed or worked on some of Tarantino's career-making films, including "Pulp Fiction."

(CNN) Quentin Tarantino, the famed director and frequent Harvey Weinstein collaborator, said in an interview that he had heard accounts of abuse by Weinstein and regrets not acting on it.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," Tarantino told The New York Times in a story published Thursday. "There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

"I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard," he added. "If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him."

In the past two weeks, more than 40 women have come forward with allegations of rape, sexual harassment or assault since the New York Times first published an article exposing decades of Weinstein's alleged misdeeds.

Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has denied "any allegations of nonconsensual sex."

Read More