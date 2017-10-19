'Only the Brave' harrowing true tale of firefighters

(CNN) The wildfires that have raged across the western U.S. add a sobering element to "Only the Brave," a square-jawed true story about the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a local firefighting crew. Filled with male bonding and macho bravado, it's a polished, old-fashioned account of heroism, one whose familiar beats and episodic nature somewhat blunt its dramatic spark.

The Arizona-based unit fought and lobbied for the privilege of putting themselves on the frontline of such perilous situations as "Hotshots" -- an unprecedented honor for a local crew -- which involves using controlled burns to establish borders and thus save towns and property from devastation.

Based on a GQ article, the story's basic elements center around two very familiar movie themes, wrapped up in "Top Gun"-style posing with shirts off, as young guys who bravely enter harm's way haze each other, adopt colorful nicknames and otherwise seek outlets to let off steam. (Director Joseph Kosinki has likened the film to a war movie where the enemy is fire, which feels about right.)

Leading it all is Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin, looking particularly burly), the 40-something papa bear to a gang that primarily consists of 20-somethings. His determination to win the respect they deserve not only means rushing into danger but placing work ahead of his wife (Jennifer Connelly), no matter how much he adores her. It's a commitment all the Hotshots make, in part because Eric demands nothing less.

Into this tight-knit community comes Brendan McDonough (Miles Teller), a recovering drug addict determined to clean himself up now that he's accidentally become a father. Brendan is viewed skeptically by the rank and file -- especially Chris MacKenzie (Taylor Kitsch) -- but Eric agrees to take a chance on him.

Read More