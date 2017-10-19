Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein being investigated by LAPD after sexual assault allegation

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Courtney Love attends Marc Jacobs SS18 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
(CNN)The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein after a person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul.

"Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013," the LAPD wrote in a tweet. "Investigation ongoing."
Officer Sal Ramirez with the LAPD also confirmed the news to CNN.
The accuser has not been identified by name.
    When reached Thursday, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, "We deny any allegations of nonconsensual sex although obviously can't respond to anonymous allegations."
    Weinstein has also previously denied any accusations of sexual assault.
    After a New Yorker article included multiple allegations of rape, Weinstein's spokesperson told CNN: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
    One of the accusers, actress Asia Argento, has previously confirmed her account to CNN.
    "This is our truth," she said.
    In the past two weeks, more than 40 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault since the New York Times first published an article exposing decades of Weinstein's alleged misdeeds.
    Weinstein is currently under investigation in London and New York City for alleged sexual assault.
    The London investigation is related to an incident that took place in the 1980s, police previously told CNN.
    The NYPD is reviewing claims against the film mogul made by women interviewed for the New Yorker article.
    CNN's Brian Stelter and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report, as did Simon Cullen and Eliza Mackintosh from London and Brynn Gingras in New York.