(CNN) The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein after a person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul.

"Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013," the LAPD wrote in a tweet. "Investigation ongoing."

Officer Sal Ramirez with the LAPD also confirmed the news to CNN.

The accuser has not been identified by name.

When reached Thursday, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, "We deny any allegations of nonconsensual sex although obviously can't respond to anonymous allegations."

