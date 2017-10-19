Channing Tatum pulls Weinstein film project

Story highlights Channing Tatum announced on social media that he will be pulling a film project that was in the works with The Weinstein Company

(CNN) Channing Tatum is stepping down from a film project he had in development with The Weinstein Company.

The actor was set to make his directorial debut alongside Reid Carolin in "Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock," based on the book by Matthew Quick.

The story deals with sexual abuse and suicide.

Tatum made the announcement Wednesday on his social media accounts.

