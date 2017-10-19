CNN 10 - October 20, 2017

The same week that international forces liberated Raqqa from ISIS terrorists, we're taking you inside the Syrian city to see what's left. The same week that a new record was set in the U.S. stock market, we're taking you back in time to explain another record that many investors would rather forget. And we're looking into a new study that suggests flying insect populations may be on the decline -- and no one knows exactly why.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What action did U.S. President Donald Trump recently decide NOT to take regarding an international nuclear deal with Iran?

2. Name the second-most populated country in the world, which is expected to become the most populated in seven years.

3. What African nation, which has been considered a "failed state," has struggled with war, natural disasters, and terrorism like a recent attack in Mogadishu?

4. Name the type of small stars that scientists believe collided 130 million years ago, creating a blue burst that was observed on Earth in August.

5. Name the city in northern Syria from which the ISIS terrorist group was recently driven out after years of occupying it and declaring it ISIS' capital.

6. Xi Jinping is the leader of what nation, whose national Communist Party congress began on Wednesday?

7. Name the ethnic group in northern Iraq that recently clashed with Iraqi government troops who were sent to take back control of the city of Kirkuk.

8. Beneath what historical landmark in Jerusalem did archaeologists recently find the remains of what appears to be a Roman theater?

9. A new record high in the U.S. stock market was reached on October 19, the same date of what historic event in 1987?

10. In what nation did scientists conduct a 27-year study on flying insects, concluding their numbers had drastically declined?

TRANSCRIPT

