Jacinda Ardern to become New Zealand Prime Minister

(CNN) New Zealand is to get its youngest-ever female Prime Minister after a minority party threw its support behind Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, who took over the left-wing party only three months ago.

Arden, 37, will become New Zealand's third female leader, speaking after the announcement said said it was an "absolute honor and a privilege ... to form a government for all New Zealanders."

Ardern said Labour had found "true allies in parliament" -- NZ First and the Greens -- with whom a coalition could be formed to deliver the party's vision for the country.

The announcement ended almost a month of uncertainty, and weeks of negotiations, conducted by Peters with Ardern and the incumbent Prime Minister Bill English's National party over who could form the next government.

Speaking to reporters at the New Zealand Parliament, known as the Beehive, Peters was scant on details about the agreement with Ardern's party, but hinted he could become deputy prime minister.

'Labour believes in a Government that looks after its environment, and that looks after its people.' @jacindaardern — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) October 19, 2017

His announcement was greeted with shock and elation in Labour Party headquarters, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported. Peters did not tell Ardern or English his decision before announcing it live on television.

"I joined with New Zealand as we collectively learned the news together," Ardern said, adding she "enjoyed the theater" of Peters' announcement.

Ardern will become New Zealand's third female prime minister, and the second-youngest, after Edward Stafford, who become Premier in 1856. He was also 37, but born later in the year. Ardern will be the youngest-ever woman to lead the country.

Winston Peters, leader of the New Zealand First party, speaks to the media outside Bowen House in Wellington on October 19, 2017.

The Labour-NZ First coalition will control 55 of the 120 seats in the country's parliament , meaning it will be dependent on the Green Party and its eight lawmakers to overcome the 61-seat threshold to pass policies.

Peters said the Greens will not be an official coalition party, meaning their support will be policy by policy.

While Labour and the Greens share many priorities, some in the new coalition may be looking nervously at the UK, where the Democratic Unionist Party, in a similar agreement with the governing Conservative Party, has refused to back several policies and voted with the opposition in parliament.

The Greens are currently undergoing internal discussions on whether to back the Labour-NZ First coalition, Ardern said her expectation was that "we are together changing the government."

Green party lawmakers will be offered ministerial portfolios in the next government, Ardern said.

Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Greens leader James Shaw said the final decision rested with the party but "this is a historic moment for the Green Party and for our movement to have the opportunity to enter into government properly for the first time."

Little said backing Labour was a vote "for change."

A vote for 'change'

Choosing to back Labour over National, which had been in government since 2008, was representative of the country's vote for "change," Peters said.

"All around the country people felt we could and should be doing far better," he said. "Too many people in the power structure in New Zealand are out of touch."

Praising Ardern's "extraordinary talent" in the campaign, Peters backed her pledge to build thousands of affordable homes per year.

However, reflecting NZ First's hardline immigration policies , Peters said he expected there would "be fewer people coming here," though he attempted to reassure employers dependent on skilled immigrants, saying "it's the massive number who are coming who are not skilled that concern us."

At the start of the year, English -- who replaced former National leader John Key in December -- was in a strong position and looked certain to continue Key's electoral success.

But a surprise decision by then-Labour leader Andrew Little to stand aside at the start of the campaign made room for Ardern, a three-term member of Parliament.

After she took control of Labour, the party surged in the polls, leading the press to coin the term "Jacindamania."

Congratulations @jacindaardern & @nzlabour - a new era for New Zealand. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) October 19, 2017

Left-wing politicians in Australia were quick to congratulate Ardern, with Labor leader Bill Shorten welcoming a "new era for New Zealand."