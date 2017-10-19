Jacinda Ardern to become New Zealand Prime Minister

(CNN) Jacinda Ardern will be the next New Zealand Prime Minister, after Winston Peters, the leader of the minority NZ First agreed to support Ardern's Labour party in a coalition government.

Peters' decision ends almost a month of uncertainty, and weeks of negotiations, conducted by Peters with both Ardern and the incumbent Prime Minister Bill English's National party after the general election on September 23 ended in a hung parliament

Speaking to reporters at the New Zealand Parliament, known as the Beehive, Peters was scant on details about the agreement with Ardern's party, but hinted he could become deputy prime minister.

Ardern will become New Zealand's third female prime minister, and the second-youngest, after Edward Stafford, who become Premier in 1856. He was also 37, but born later in the year.

Winston Peters, leader of the New Zealand First party, speaks to the media outside Bowen House in Wellington on October 19, 2017.

A vote for 'change'

Read More