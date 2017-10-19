US company says it's close to agreeing deal to restart MH370 search

Story highlights Exploration firm agrees to take on search, on a no-find, no-fee basis, Australian government says

Malaysian Airlines plane's disappearance ranks as one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries

(CNN) US marine exploration company Ocean Infinity says it's made "good progress" on a deal to restart the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370, but the contract hasn't been finalized.

The statement contradicts an earlier claim from Australia's transport minister that the company had entered into a "no find no fee" arrangement with the Malaysian government.

"Ocean Infinity are not yet able to confirm the final award of a contract to help in the search for MH370, but good progress has been made," Mark Antelme of the company's public relations firm Celicourt Communications told CNN by email.

"We remain optimistic that we will be able to try and help provide some answers to those who have been affected by this tragedy," Antelme said.

The Malaysian government also said that the deal had not yet been finalized.