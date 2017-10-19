US company agrees to restart MH370 search in 'no find, no fee' deal

Story highlights
(CNN)A US marine exploration company has agreed to restart the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370, according to the Australian transport minister.
Ocean Infinity, which has entered into an agreement with the Malaysian government, will only benefit financially from the deal if it successfully locates the missing plane, which disappeared without a trace en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.
"Malaysia's decision to proceed with the search shows the commitment to find MH370," a statement from Darren Chester, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport said.
Ocean Infinity only stands to benefit financially from the search if it finds the plane, entering into a "'no find, no fee' arrangement," Chester's statement says.
In August, when the Texas-based company first tabled the offer, it declined to reveal the exact terms of the proposal, but said in an August email to CNN that it was willing to "take on the economic risk of a renewed search."
At the time, a support group comprised of families of the missing victims welcomed the offer, describing it as "win-win."
It's not clear how much the new search could cost.
No sign of the plane was found despite a years-long search of the sea floor 120,000 square kilometers (46,000 square miles), costing roughly $150 million.
Malaysia, Australia and China announced they were suspending the operation in January, nearly three years after the plane disappeared.
Chester said while hoped the new search was successful, he was wary of raising the hope of families of the people on board.
"I hope that this new search will bring answers, both for the next of kin and for the rest of the world," he said.
'Almost inconceivable' mystery
In its final report released earlier this month, investigators for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was "almost inconceivable" that authorities were no closer to knowing its ultimate fate.
The governments didn't rule out a future resumption of the search if "credible new information" came to light.
However, in his statement, Chester said no new information had since emerged.
Australia, at Malaysia's request, will provide technical assistance, the statement adds. Data collected during the previous search will be also provided.
Stray debris belonging to the aircraft has been found over the past couple of years in west African countries bordering the Indian Ocean.
The debris was discovered thousands of miles from where the plane is believed to have gone down, in a remote area of the ocean off the coast of Australia.
The plane parts are thought to have been transported the thousands of miles from the suspected crash arc to Africa by strong Indian Ocean currents.
CNN has contacted Ocean Infinity and is awaiting comment.