US company agrees to restart MH370 search in 'no find, no fee' deal

(CNN) A US marine exploration company has agreed to restart the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370, according to the Australian transport minister.

Ocean Infinity, which has entered into an agreement with the Malaysian government, will only benefit financially from the deal if it successfully locates the missing plane, which disappeared without a trace en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

"Malaysia's decision to proceed with the search shows the commitment to find MH370," a statement from Darren Chester, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport said.

Ocean Infinity only stands to benefit financially from the search if it finds the plane, entering into a "'no find, no fee' arrangement," Chester's statement says.

In August, when the Texas-based company first tabled the offer, it declined to reveal the exact terms of the proposal, but said in an August email to CNN that it was willing to "take on the economic risk of a renewed search."