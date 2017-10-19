Breaking News

US company agrees to restart MH370 search in 'no find, no fee' deal

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 11:25 PM ET, Thu October 19, 2017

Story highlights

  • Exploration firm agrees to take on search, on a no-find, no-fee basis
  • Malaysian Airlines plane's disappearance ranks as one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries

(CNN)A US marine exploration company has agreed to restart the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370, according to the Australian transport minister.

Ocean Infinity, which has entered into an agreement with the Malaysian government, will only benefit financially from the deal if it successfully locates the missing plane, which disappeared without a trace en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.
"Malaysia's decision to proceed with the search shows the commitment to find MH370," a statement from Darren Chester, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport said.
    Ocean Infinity only stands to benefit financially from the search if it finds the plane, entering into a "'no find, no fee' arrangement," Chester's statement says.
    In August, when the Texas-based company first tabled the offer, it declined to reveal the exact terms of the proposal, but said in an August email to CNN that it was willing to "take on the economic risk of a renewed search."
    At the time, a support group comprised of families of the missing victims welcomed the offer, describing it as "win-win."
    It's not clear how much the new search could cost.
    No sign of the plane was found despite a years-long search of the sea floor 120,000 square kilometers (46,000 square miles), costing roughly $150 million.
    Malaysia, Australia and China announced they were suspending the operation in January, nearly three years after the plane disappeared.
    Chester said while hoped the new search was successful, he was wary of raising the hope of families of the people on board.
    "I hope that this new search will bring answers, both for the next of kin and for the rest of the world," he said.
    'Almost inconceivable' mystery

    In its final report released earlier this month, investigators for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was "almost inconceivable" that authorities were no closer to knowing its ultimate fate.
    The governments didn't rule out a future resumption of the search if "credible new information" came to light.
    However, in his statement, Chester said no new information had since emerged.
    Australia, at Malaysia's request, will provide technical assistance, the statement adds. Data collected during the previous search will be also provided.
    Stray debris belonging to the aircraft has been found over the past couple of years in west African countries bordering the Indian Ocean.
    The debris was discovered thousands of miles from where the plane is believed to have gone down, in a remote area of the ocean off the coast of Australia.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. As of October 2016, authorities have definitively linked three pieces of debris to the plane, while four other pieces are believed to "almost certainly" come from the missing aircraft. A flaperon from a Boeing 777 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean in July 2015. Authorities later confirmed the debris came from MH370.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    Two pieces of debris were found in Mozambique, in December 2015 and February 2016. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said both pieces "almost certainly" came from the missing plane.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    An examination of stenciling and other identifiable features were used to link the debris to MH370.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    Two more pieces of debris, found in March 2016, were also deemed to have "almost certainly" come from MH370, according to the ATSB.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    One piece is believed to be from the plane's Rolls Royce engine, while the other matched a Boeing 777 interior closet panel.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    A piece of aircraft debris found in Tanzania in June 2016 and transported to Australia. The country's Infrastructure and Transport minister said it was confirmed as coming from MH370 in September 2016.
    Photos: MH370 debris
    A left outboard flap trailing edge section found on the island of Mauritius in May 2016. In October, it was confirmed as coming from MH370.
    The plane parts are thought to have been transported the thousands of miles from the suspected crash arc to Africa by strong Indian Ocean currents.
    CNN has contacted Ocean Infinity and is awaiting comment.

    CNNs Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.