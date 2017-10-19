(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- White House chief of staff John Kelly, in an extraordinary press briefing, addressed questions on the deadly ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead. Kelly says he advised President Trump on his phone call to the family of a fallen serviceman, and added that he was "stunned" by what a Democratic congresswoman told reporters after she listened in on the call.
-- Former President George W. Bush doesn't talk much about politics in public. Which made the speech he gave in New York City -- a point-by-point rejection of Trumpism -- all the more important and noteworthy.
-- White supremacist Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville was met with boos and chants by protesters. It was Spencer's first planned visit to a college campus since he participated in a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.
-- The Spanish government said it would begin the process to impose direct rule on Catalonia, in unprecedented move to crush the region's independence bid.
-- Los Angeles is investigating a drugmaker after CNN reported its pill was being pushed on the elderly when it may not be necessary or safe.
-- Major US tech companies such as Microsoft and Google have stopped turning over data that's stored abroad, and investigators say it's keeping them from bringing criminals to justice.
-- Nearly six in 10 Americans say the Trump administration is doing too little to make sure the health insurance system works the way it should, a new CNN poll finds.
-- CNN had water tested from a hazardous waste site in hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico. Expert says "it's safe to drink."
-- Winter is coming. NOAA is forecasting a warmer than average season for most, and La Niña is to blame.
-- And, finally, despite what you may have read on the Internet, first lady Melania Trump actually does not have a body double.