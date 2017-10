(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- White House chief of staff John Kelly, in an extraordinary press briefing, addressed questions on the deadly ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead. Kelly says he advised President Trump on his phone call to the family of a fallen serviceman, and added that he was "stunned" by what a Democratic congresswoman told reporters after she listened in on the call.

-- White supremacist Richard Spencer's speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville was met with boos and chants by protesters . It was Spencer's first planned visit to a college campus since he participated in a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

-- The Spanish government said it would begin the process to impose direct rule on Catalonia , in unprecedented move to crush the region's independence bid.