Story highlights Critics say Bill 62 stigmatizes Muslim women who wear niqabs and burqas

Supporters say bill doesn't target religious symbols, as it also applies to masked protesters

(CNN) Quebec's lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would require workers in public-sector jobs and citizens seeking government services to have their faces uncovered.

Bill 62 would affect whether Muslim women could wear religious face covering such as a niqab or burqa on government jobs or when they appear in-person for government services.

The Liberal government's bill on religious neutrality was passed in Quebec's National Assembly, reported CBC, CNN partner. The bill needs the lieutenant-governor's assent to become law in the province.

"We are just saying that for reasons linked to communication, identification and safety, public services should be given and received with an open face," said Premier Philippe Couillard of Quebec.

"We are in a free and democratic society. You speak to me, I should see your face, and you should see mine. It's as simple as that."

Read More