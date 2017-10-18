Bollywood's love affair with Dubai

Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Bollywood's power couple reportedly own a mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course.
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Salman Khan – Mega-star Salman Khan is frequently seen shopping and enjoying Dubai's famous sights. He is also the brand ambassador of Splash, a top retailer in the Middle East.
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Varun Dhawan – Bollywood heart throb Varun was revealed last summer as the face of the Dubai based fashion retailer ICONIC.
Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection
Katrina Kaif – Bollywood beauty Katrina has made dozens of trip to Dubai to promote or launch various brands, with the most recent being her campaign with Splash.