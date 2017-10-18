Breaking News

Bollywood's love affair with Dubai

Selena Randhawa, CNN

Updated 9:52 PM ET, Wed October 18, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan has a deep connection with Dubai. Not only does he reportedly own a l&lt;a href=&quot;http://gulfnews.com/life-style/homes/a-peek-into-shah-rukh-and-gauri-s-dubai-home-1.1652288&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;uxurious villa in Dubai&#39;s exclusive Palm Jumeirah&lt;/a&gt;, but Khan has filmed numerous blockbuster films in Dubai including &quot;Happy New Year&quot; and more recently &quot;Raees.&quot;
Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan has a deep connection with Dubai. Not only does he reportedly own a luxurious villa in Dubai's exclusive Palm Jumeirah, but Khan has filmed numerous blockbuster films in Dubai including "Happy New Year" and more recently "Raees."
Until last year, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty reportedly owned a lush apartment at the Burj Khalifa. She is also the brand ambassador of&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thenational.ae/business/property/danube-launches-sixth-affordable-housing-project-in-dubai-1.208049&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Danube Properties&lt;/a&gt;&#39; real estate project.
Shilpa ShettyUntil last year, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty reportedly owned a lush apartment at the Burj Khalifa. She is also the brand ambassador of Danube Properties' real estate project.
Bollywood&#39;s power couple reportedly own a mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai BachchanBollywood's power couple reportedly own a mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course.
Mega-star Salman Khan is frequently seen shopping and enjoying Dubai&#39;s famous sights. He is also the brand ambassador of Splash, a top retailer in the Middle East.
Salman KhanMega-star Salman Khan is frequently seen shopping and enjoying Dubai's famous sights. He is also the brand ambassador of Splash, a top retailer in the Middle East.
Bollywood actress Kareena was until this year the face of Dubai-based designer Faraz Manan&#39;s ready to wear &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BCm1r1NzQJ2/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=farazmanan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Crescent Lawn Collection&lt;/a&gt;. Recently she helped inaugurate two new jewelry stores for Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Dubai.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood actress Kareena was until this year the face of Dubai-based designer Faraz Manan's ready to wear Crescent Lawn Collection. Recently she helped inaugurate two new jewelry stores for Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Dubai.
The star of &quot;Slumdog Millionaire&quot; has invested in numerous properties in Dubai, calling the region his&lt;a href=&quot;http://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/anil-kapoor-books-flat-in-second-home-dubai/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;second home.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Anil KapoorThe star of "Slumdog Millionaire" has invested in numerous properties in Dubai, calling the region his "second home."
Bollywood heart throb Varun was revealed last summer as the face of the Dubai based fashion retailer ICONIC.
Varun DhawanBollywood heart throb Varun was revealed last summer as the face of the Dubai based fashion retailer ICONIC.
Bollywood beauty Katrina has made dozens of trip to Dubai to promote or launch various brands, with the most recent being her campaign with Splash.
Katrina KaifBollywood beauty Katrina has made dozens of trip to Dubai to promote or launch various brands, with the most recent being her campaign with Splash.
