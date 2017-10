Bollywood's love affair with Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan has a deep connection with Dubai. Not only does he reportedly own a l uxurious villa in Dubai's exclusive Palm Jumeirah , but Khan has filmed numerous blockbuster films in Dubai including "Happy New Year" and more recently "Raees."

Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Photos: Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Until last year, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty reportedly owned a lush apartment at the Burj Khalifa. She is also the brand ambassador of Danube Properties ' real estate project.

Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Photos: Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Bollywood's power couple reportedly own a mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Bollywood's power couple reportedly own a mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Sanctuary Falls, overlooking an 18-hole championship golf course.

Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Photos: Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Photos: Eight Bollywood stars and their Dubai connection

Salman Khan – Mega-star Salman Khan is frequently seen shopping and enjoying Dubai's famous sights. He is also the brand ambassador of Splash, a top retailer in the Middle East.