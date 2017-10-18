3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Maryland office park, authorities say

(CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 11:39 a.m. ET]

Three of the five people shot Wednesday at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, have died in what appears to be a targeted attack, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

All five victims are believed to be employees of Advanced Granite Solutions, where the shooting happened, the sheriff said. The suspect is associated with the business but it's unclear how, he said.

Police say they are looking for a suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, 37.

Prince is believed to have been driving a 2000 black Acadia, with a Delaware license plate.

