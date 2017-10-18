5 shot at Maryland office park, authorities say

(CNN) Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene -- the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore -- and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.

CNN Map

Two of the injured were in critical condition, and taken to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center, the Shock Trauma Center said on Twitter.

Update on patients from #EdgewoodShooting: Confirming the two patients being treated at Shock Trauma are both in critical condition — Shock Trauma (@shocktrauma) October 18, 2017

Aerial video from CNN affiliate WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff's department, the ATF said.

