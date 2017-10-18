5 things for October 18: ISIS, politics, Russia, travel ban, NFL

(CNN) There's a way you can save lives just by going on vacation . You'll need to bring an extra suitcase, though. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. ISIS

2. Politics

Meanwhile, a US congresswoman accuses the President of making insensitive comments to a Gold Star widow . Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat, said Trump told the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson in a phone call that "he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt." A White House official said such conversations are private.

3. Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch dubbed "chef" to President Vladimir Putin by the Russian press. In 2002, he served caviar and truffles to President George W. Bush during a summit in St. Petersburg. Before that, he renovated a boat that became the city's most exclusive restaurant.

4. Travel ban

5. NFL

The league and its players did announce support for criminal justice reform . Goodell, in a letter with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, said the NFL could get behind a bill that would reduce mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. Goodell and Baldwin said such a bill (like one introduced two years ago ) would "address many of the issues on which our players have worked to raise awareness of over the last two seasons."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

As I was walking down, I heard rapid fire. And at first, I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up, and I saw the blood. That's when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Hashtag history

"Me too" didn't start last weekend with Alyssa Milano. The rallying cry for survivors of sex assault and harassment actually has been around for 10 years

I know a guy ....

The Green Bay Packers won't have Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season, but fans are petitioning for the perfect replacement -- Colin Kaepernick.

Take her with you

Super stars

The sequel to "Mamma Mia" just upped its star power big time, now that it will feature Meryl Streep and Cher.

What a country

We might need to move to Australia, where Google drones will soon start dropping hot and tasty burritos into people's yards.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$410 million

AND FINALLY ...

