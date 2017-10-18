Story highlights Suspect awaits extradition from Mexico to US

Case exposed ATF's "Fast and Furious" operation

(CNN) The last of seven suspects in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was arrested over the weekend, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga, 37, was arrested in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to the US. He was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Terry's killing.

Authorities said Terry was fatally shot near Arizona's border with Mexico during a gun battle between Border Patrol agents and a group of five men, including Favela Astorga.

The men were looking for drug traffickers to rob of marijuana, officials said.

"The arrest of Favela Astorga resulted from the unwavering commitment of the United States and our law enforcement partners in Mexico to bring to justice those responsible for the murder of Agent Brian Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country," Acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson said in a statement.

Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was killed in a gunbattle with drug cartel members in 2010 on the Arizona border with Mexico.