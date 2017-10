Story highlights Longchamp Racecourse is undergoing redevelopment

(CNN) The $145 million redevelopment of the iconic Longchamp Racecourse is entering its final phase, with building work set to be completed this December.

The Paris venue has hosted the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe -- known as the world's richest race on turf -- since the days of Napoleon III over 150 years ago.

And now, having closed to the public following Golden Horn's breathtaking victory in 2015, it is on track for a grand reopening on April 8, 2018.

"There are millions of tourists every year in Paris and we must take them to the racecourse," says Olivier Delloye, director general of governing body France Galop.

