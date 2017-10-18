Who is Rep. Frederica Wilson?

Story highlights Rep. Frederica Wilson is Trump's latest foe on Twitter

The President didn't know the name of the service member and his widow "broke down" after her call with Trump, Wilson said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's latest adversary on Twitter is Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida.

"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!" Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday evening, Wilson claimed that the President told Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, that "he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt." Wilson said she was present for the conversation, which she heard on speaker phone.

Wilson represents Florida's 24th District, which includes parts of northwest Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties and is where the Johnson family is from. She was first elected as a Florida state representative in 1998 and became a state senator in 2002 before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2011.